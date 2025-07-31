Previous
Ribbit by ljmanning
Ribbit

This is the very creatively named Green Frog. Muscular fellow, isn’t he? They make the best frog sound, often compared to the sound of a loose banjo string. https://www.torontozoo.com/adoptapond/audio/greenfrog.mp3
LManning (Laura)

