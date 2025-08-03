Previous
Splat! by ljmanning
Photo 1676

Splat!

I just love it when bees dive headfirst into a flower like this. Looks like they weren’t watching where they were going and ran into a wall!
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

LManning (Laura)

Corinne C ace
Lol, what a super capture!
August 4th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
It looks huge!
August 4th, 2025  
