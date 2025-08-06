Sign up
Previous
Photo 1679
Finally got one!
A Cedar Waxwing, that is. Many unsuccessful attempts have been made. This is heavily cropped and not super sharp, but it is identifiably a Cedar Waxwing and so it’s going in my project!
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
4
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2025
photos
161
followers
98
following
460% complete
View this month »
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
6th August 2025 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
cedar-waxwing
,
kissing-bridge-trail
Shirley
ace
A lovely capture
August 7th, 2025
amyK
ace
Nicely captured
August 7th, 2025
Brian
ace
Well captured
August 7th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful capture of the allusive cedar waxwing. He appears to be singing you a song.
August 7th, 2025
