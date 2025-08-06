Previous
Finally got one! by ljmanning
Finally got one!

A Cedar Waxwing, that is. Many unsuccessful attempts have been made. This is heavily cropped and not super sharp, but it is identifiably a Cedar Waxwing and so it’s going in my project!
LManning (Laura)

I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Shirley ace
A lovely capture
August 7th, 2025  
amyK ace
Nicely captured
August 7th, 2025  
Brian ace
Well captured
August 7th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful capture of the allusive cedar waxwing. He appears to be singing you a song.
August 7th, 2025  
