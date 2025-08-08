Sign up
Previous
Photo 1681
Butterfly Bush functioning as intended
This is a White Admiral enjoying the Buddleia blossoms.
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2027
photos
161
followers
99
following
460% complete
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
5th August 2025 3:54pm
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
butterfly-bush
,
white-admiral
Brigette
ace
what a gorgeous butterfly shot - all the colours come together
August 9th, 2025
