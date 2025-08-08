Previous
Butterfly Bush functioning as intended by ljmanning
Photo 1681

Butterfly Bush functioning as intended

This is a White Admiral enjoying the Buddleia blossoms.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
460% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
what a gorgeous butterfly shot - all the colours come together
August 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact