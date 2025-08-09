Sign up
Previous
Photo 1682
More Butterflies!
There were two Monarchs at the Butterfly Bush at the same time. They kept chasing each other - whether out of affection or aggression I couldn’t tell you.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
3
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2029
photos
161
followers
99
following
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
347
1682
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
9th August 2025 4:13pm
Tags
butterfly
,
monarch
,
backyard-wildlife
Jerzy
ace
Beautiful
August 10th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a beauty!
August 10th, 2025
Brigette
ace
wow such clarity you've achieved
August 10th, 2025
