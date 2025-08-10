Previous
Hummingbird Clearwing Moth by ljmanning
Hummingbird Clearwing Moth

Continuing the critter parade, this is a Hummingbird Clearwing Moth. They are quite tiny, with a wingspan of only 4 - 6 cms. In this shot you can get a somewhat better look at the wings that give them their name.
LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
So good to see! Marvelous shot.
August 11th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
Oooh, another great shot of a little guy I'd love to see in person!
August 11th, 2025  
Shirley ace
So cool a first for me
August 11th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Great closeup with detail that I would not see with the naked eye
August 11th, 2025  
