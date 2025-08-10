Sign up
Previous
Photo 1683
Hummingbird Clearwing Moth
Continuing the critter parade, this is a Hummingbird Clearwing Moth. They are quite tiny, with a wingspan of only 4 - 6 cms. In this shot you can get a somewhat better look at the wings that give them their name.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
4
4
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2030
photos
161
followers
99
following
461% complete
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
347
1682
1683
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
10th August 2025 2:08pm
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
moth
,
hummingbird-clearwing-moth
,
backyard-wildlife
Mags
ace
So good to see! Marvelous shot.
August 11th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Oooh, another great shot of a little guy I'd love to see in person!
August 11th, 2025
Shirley
ace
So cool a first for me
August 11th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Great closeup with detail that I would not see with the naked eye
August 11th, 2025
