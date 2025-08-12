Sign up
Previous
Photo 1685
Sky Light
Having fun with lines in an old mall.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
3
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2032
photos
162
followers
99
following
461% complete
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1679
1680
1681
347
1682
1683
1684
1685
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
12th August 2025 10:54am
Privacy
Public
window
,
black-white
,
skylight
,
streetish
Islandgirl
ace
Great lighting and lines!
August 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful lines
August 13th, 2025
Brian
ace
Super in monochrome
August 13th, 2025
