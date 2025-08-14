Previous
Gus by ljmanning
Photo 1687

Gus

This is Gus. Gus belongs to a friend of mine and is staying with us for a couple of days. Gus loves his ball. A Lot.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Gus looks like a happy boy! 🐶
August 15th, 2025  
He looks happy and hot.
August 15th, 2025  
