When you really love your job by ljmanning
Photo 1688

When you really love your job

Yes, I know - another bee. But I couldn’t pass up this Carpenter Bee (I think?) that was so thoroughly enjoying our Rose of Sharon. A bit better on black if you’ve time for the extra click.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details

