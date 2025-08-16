Sign up
Previous
Photo 1689
Follow the Sun
A bit of sunrise magic from this morning’s run. Going for a twofer on this one - song title courtesy of Xavier Rudd, and Scenes of the Road.
https://youtu.be/0E1bNmyPWww
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Tags
road
,
morning
,
sunrise
,
scenesoftheroad-78
,
songtitle-119
