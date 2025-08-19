Damp chipmunk

With tasty fingers, apparently. Today is World Photography Day. The theme is “my favourite photo” and JackieR @30pics4Jackiesdiamond suggest we modify that to “my favourite theme/subject/genre”. One of my favourite things to photograph is all of the birds and beasties that come to our backyard. The tag “backyard-wildlife” will show you lots of them! This little guy was sticking close to the drainpipe in case I proved to be a dangerous thing, but that didn’t stop him from getting every last bit of his snack off those fingers.