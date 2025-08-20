Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1693
Windows on the Water
Some river reflections for your Wednesday.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2040
photos
163
followers
96
following
463% complete
View this month »
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
18th August 2025 7:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
windows
,
river
,
abstract-90
Dorothy
ace
All I can say is WOW! Fave.
August 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
August 21st, 2025
Jerzy
ace
I'll pick amazing.
August 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close