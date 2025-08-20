Previous
Windows on the Water by ljmanning
Windows on the Water

Some river reflections for your Wednesday.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Dorothy ace
All I can say is WOW! Fave.
August 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
August 21st, 2025  
Jerzy ace
I'll pick amazing.
August 21st, 2025  
