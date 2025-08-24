Sign up
Previous
Photo 1697
Wide-angle Late Summer Sky
Can’t resist it! 30 minutes later there was rain and thunder.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
1
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2044
photos
163
followers
96
following
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
24th August 2025 7:48pm
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
skyscape
,
grasses
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
August 25th, 2025
