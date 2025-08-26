Previous
Nebula by ljmanning
Nebula

OK, yes, it’s the third day in a row I’ve posted clouds. But in my defence: a) I barely got out today and it was intermittently pouring rain; and b) Mother Nature keeps offering up these awesome skies! Doesn’t this one remind you of a space nebula?
LManning (Laura)

Peter Dulis ace
nice
August 27th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
When a picture like this presents itself, you just have to take it!
August 27th, 2025  
