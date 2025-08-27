Previous
Day is Done by ljmanning
Day is Done

I’m just surrendering to the cloud compulsion at this point. Sunset from Princess Point, at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington.
LManning (Laura)

Shirley ace
Beautiful
August 28th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Stunning
August 28th, 2025  
