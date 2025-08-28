Sign up
Previous
Photo 1701
Perfectly Camouflaged
Green on green. The light was very low as it was just starting to rain.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
LManning (Laura)
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
28th August 2025 5:19pm
bird
hummingbird
ruby-throated-hummingbird
backyard-wildlife
Barb
ace
Excellent and beautiful capture!
August 29th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love it!
August 29th, 2025
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured
August 29th, 2025
