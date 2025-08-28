Previous
Perfectly Camouflaged by ljmanning
Perfectly Camouflaged

Green on green. The light was very low as it was just starting to rain.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Barb ace
Excellent and beautiful capture!
August 29th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Love it!
August 29th, 2025  
Brian ace
Well spotted and captured
August 29th, 2025  
