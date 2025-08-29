Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1702
Airport at dusk
Contrary to the way it looks here, our airport is not, in fact, in the middle of a cornfield.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2049
photos
163
followers
96
following
466% complete
View this month »
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
29th August 2025 7:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
tower
,
airport
,
silhouettes
KWind
ace
A pretty sky!
August 30th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Our airport is surrounded by rice fields. Beautiful capture of the sky and silhouettes.
August 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close