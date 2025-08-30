Previous
Butterfly Spirit by ljmanning
Yes, I know that this cabbage white isn’t in focus. But I liked the way its colour and the soft focus made it look like a ghost approaching the sage.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
