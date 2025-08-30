Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1703
Butterfly Spirit
Yes, I know that this cabbage white isn’t in focus. But I liked the way its colour and the soft focus made it look like a ghost approaching the sage.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2050
photos
163
followers
96
following
466% complete
View this month »
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
30th August 2025 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
sage
,
cabbage-white
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close