Previous
Photo 1704
Waxwing Pilates
A large flock of juvenile Cedar Waxwings descended on our yard today. I don’t know what this one was looking at, but the flexibility was impressive.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Views
2
365
DMC-G85
31st August 2025 2:02pm
bird
,
waxwing
,
cedar-waxwing
,
backyard-wildlife
