Photo 1705
Tendrils
Old Man’s Beard, covered in dew.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2052
photos
163
followers
96
following
467% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
31st August 2025 8:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
dew
,
vine
,
old-mans-beard
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That's a good name for this plant! Nice shot!
September 2nd, 2025
