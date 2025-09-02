Sign up
Previous
Photo 1706
Posing like a runway model
This little House Sparrow was giving me his best side. Observant viewers will note that he has clearly been snacking on the goldenrod that covers this meadow.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
3
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
2nd September 2025 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sparrow
,
house-sparrow
,
mike-schout-wetland
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Spectacular photograph
September 3rd, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Absolutely delightful capture. Fav..
September 3rd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of its color and details.
September 3rd, 2025
