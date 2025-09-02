Previous
Posing like a runway model by ljmanning
Photo 1706

Posing like a runway model

This little House Sparrow was giving me his best side. Observant viewers will note that he has clearly been snacking on the goldenrod that covers this meadow.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Christine Sztukowski
Spectacular photograph
September 3rd, 2025  
Valerie Chesney
Absolutely delightful capture. Fav..
September 3rd, 2025  
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture of its color and details.
September 3rd, 2025  
