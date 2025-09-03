Previous
Song Sparrow by ljmanning
Photo 1707

Song Sparrow

Just hanging out in the goldenrod.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
467% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Wonderful find and POV. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
September 4th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A delightful capture
September 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very Camouflage
September 4th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
A simple bird, a simple plant, a stunning picture!
September 4th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I love how you captured the bird in the golden field.
September 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact