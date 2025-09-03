Sign up
Previous
Photo 1707
Song Sparrow
Just hanging out in the goldenrod.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
5
4
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2055
photos
163
followers
96
following
467% complete
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
348
1707
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
2nd September 2025 10:12am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bird
,
sparrow
,
song-sparrow
,
mike-schout-wetland
Brian
ace
Wonderful find and POV. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
September 4th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A delightful capture
September 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very Camouflage
September 4th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A simple bird, a simple plant, a stunning picture!
September 4th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love how you captured the bird in the golden field.
September 4th, 2025
