Photo 1708
Low key sunflower
Fading quietly.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
5
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2056
photos
163
followers
96
following
467% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
4th September 2025 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
garden
,
sunflower
,
wabi-sabi
Mags
ace
Super textures and tones.
September 5th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Lovely!
September 5th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
I really like this shot. We often see the lively, bright sunflowers but rarely see their quiet demise. Nicely captured.
September 5th, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
I like how the petals curl. Beautiful
September 5th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
They are lovely at any stage..
September 5th, 2025
