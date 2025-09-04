Previous
Low key sunflower by ljmanning
Photo 1708

Low key sunflower

Fading quietly.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Mags
Super textures and tones.
September 5th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
Lovely!
September 5th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy
I really like this shot. We often see the lively, bright sunflowers but rarely see their quiet demise. Nicely captured.
September 5th, 2025  
Julie Ryan
I like how the petals curl. Beautiful
September 5th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney
They are lovely at any stage..
September 5th, 2025  
