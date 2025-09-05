Sign up
Previous
Photo 1709
Snail Trails
(Actually just condensation on my windshield)
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
4
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
5th September 2025 7:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
droplets
,
condensation
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely captured, very artistic
September 6th, 2025
GaryW
Cool shot! Love the caption!
September 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
Made some lovely patterns.
September 6th, 2025
Brian
ace
Well observed and captured. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
September 6th, 2025
