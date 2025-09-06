Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1710
Pinwheel in the sky
The turreted ceiling of the delightfully 1970s vintage Niagara Gateway Information Centre (and Food Court).
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2058
photos
162
followers
96
following
468% complete
View this month »
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
Latest from all albums
1704
1705
1706
348
1707
1708
1709
1710
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
6th September 2025 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceiling
,
pattern
,
black-white
,
turret
Mags
ace
Delightful POV!
September 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful patterns
September 7th, 2025
Janice
ace
Great patterns emphasised by your choice of monochrome.
September 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close