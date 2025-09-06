Previous
Pinwheel in the sky by ljmanning
Photo 1710

Pinwheel in the sky

The turreted ceiling of the delightfully 1970s vintage Niagara Gateway Information Centre (and Food Court).
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
468% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Delightful POV!
September 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful patterns
September 7th, 2025  
Janice ace
Great patterns emphasised by your choice of monochrome.
September 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact