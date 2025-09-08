Previous
Just one more by ljmanning
Photo 1712

Just one more

The Hummingbird Clearwing Moths are still visiting. Couldn’t resist one more shot when this little beauty showed up today.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Shirley ace
Beautiful fav
September 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding beauty
September 9th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
Awesome!
Awesome!
September 9th, 2025  
