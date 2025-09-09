New Birds!

I had an exciting morning visiting a stormwater retention pond. (That may be the weirdest sentence I’ve ever written.) This is a group of seven American Golden Plovers, trying to blend in with all the Killdeer. The Plovers are speckled, and have a distinct white stripe above the eye that curls down their necks. These birds winter in South America but travel all the way to the Arctic to breed. They only come through this area on migration. In the fall, many fly offshore from the East Coast and don’t land until they reach South America. It was my first time encountering these amazing and quite beautiful birds.