New Birds! by ljmanning
Photo 1713

New Birds!

I had an exciting morning visiting a stormwater retention pond. (That may be the weirdest sentence I’ve ever written.) This is a group of seven American Golden Plovers, trying to blend in with all the Killdeer. The Plovers are speckled, and have a distinct white stripe above the eye that curls down their necks. These birds winter in South America but travel all the way to the Arctic to breed. They only come through this area on migration. In the fall, many fly offshore from the East Coast and don’t land until they reach South America. It was my first time encountering these amazing and quite beautiful birds.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

LManning (Laura)

Gorgeous birds… your first sentence is funny but so glad you shared the story. Lucky you to get to see and photograph them.
September 10th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
What an interesting capture getting both kinds of birds together! A great way to spend a morning.
September 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! Amazing sighting and capture.
September 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the plovers
September 10th, 2025  
GaryW
They really are stunning! Glad you got to experience them...and us vicariously!
September 10th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
LOL- the intro is perfect! The picture priceless!
September 10th, 2025  
