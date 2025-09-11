Previous
Pulling in for a fill up by ljmanning
Photo 1715

Pulling in for a fill up

I have been stalking this sweet little lady for days, with very little success. Today she was feeling cooperative. Or maybe just too hungry to care! The red in the background is from my neighbour’s Japanese Maple tree.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

LManning (Laura)

