Previous
Photo 1715
Pulling in for a fill up
I have been stalking this sweet little lady for days, with very little success. Today she was feeling cooperative. Or maybe just too hungry to care! The red in the background is from my neighbour’s Japanese Maple tree.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2065
photos
162
followers
96
following
469% complete
View this month »
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
Latest from all albums
1710
1711
1712
1713
349
350
1714
1715
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
11th September 2025 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
hummingbird
,
ruby-throated-hummingbird
,
backyard-wildlife
