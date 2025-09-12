Previous
The Lady of the Lake
The Lady of the Lake

The Lady of the Lake is a bronze sculpture that is situated atop the centennial fountain in Spencer Smith Park, Burlington. The Lady of the Lake was donated to the city of Burlington by the Burlington Central Lions Club November 1, 1973. Created by artist Almuth Lutkenhaus, it represents the mysterious female who gave King Arthur his magical sword, Excalibur. This sculpture symbolizes Burlington’s relationship to the lake.
This may also be the most Canadian photo I’ve ever taken. Lake Ontario, a flock of Canada geese and a Canadian flag all in one shot.
Mags ace
What a beautiful sculpture! You composed this very nicely too.
September 13th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely sculpture and image
September 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful sculpture
September 13th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
September 13th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good shot- very patriotic!
September 13th, 2025  
