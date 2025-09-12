The Lady of the Lake

The Lady of the Lake is a bronze sculpture that is situated atop the centennial fountain in Spencer Smith Park, Burlington. The Lady of the Lake was donated to the city of Burlington by the Burlington Central Lions Club November 1, 1973. Created by artist Almuth Lutkenhaus, it represents the mysterious female who gave King Arthur his magical sword, Excalibur. This sculpture symbolizes Burlington’s relationship to the lake.

This may also be the most Canadian photo I’ve ever taken. Lake Ontario, a flock of Canada geese and a Canadian flag all in one shot.