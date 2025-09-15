Sign up
Previous
Photo 1719
Whoops!
“Terribly sorry ma’am. I didn’t see you there. Pay no attention to me. Just cleaning up some seeds…”
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
4
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2070
photos
161
followers
96
following
470% complete
View this month »
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
Latest from all albums
350
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
351
1719
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
15th September 2025 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rodent
,
chipmunk
,
backyard-wildlife
,
eastern-chipmunk
,
chipmunk-thoughts
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow absolutely gorgeous
September 16th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Cute little Chipster!
September 16th, 2025
Janis
An awesome capture!! He’s a cutie!!!☺️
September 16th, 2025
GaryW
What a lovely capture!
September 16th, 2025
