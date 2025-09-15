Previous
Whoops! by ljmanning
Photo 1719

Whoops!

“Terribly sorry ma’am. I didn’t see you there. Pay no attention to me. Just cleaning up some seeds…”
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

LManning (Laura)

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow absolutely gorgeous
September 16th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Cute little Chipster!
September 16th, 2025  
Janis
An awesome capture!! He’s a cutie!!!☺️
September 16th, 2025  
GaryW
What a lovely capture!
September 16th, 2025  
