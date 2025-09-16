Previous
Good Night by ljmanning
Good Night

“When your world moves too fast, and you lose yourself in the chaos, introduce yourself to each colour of the sunset.”
~ Christy Ann Martine
16th September 2025

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
gloria jones ace
Super sunset image
September 17th, 2025  
