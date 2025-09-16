Sign up
Previous
Photo 1720
Good Night
“When your world moves too fast, and you lose yourself in the chaos, introduce yourself to each colour of the sunset.”
~ Christy Ann Martine
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2071
photos
162
followers
96
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
16th September 2025 7:41pm
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
silhouettes
gloria jones
ace
Super sunset image
September 17th, 2025
