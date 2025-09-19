Sign up
Photo 1723
Juno
This is Juno. Her owners are long-time friends of ours who are dealing with a major illness, and so we’ve been dropping in to take Juno for walks. Juno is 8 years old, and a yellow lab/golden retriever cross. Isn’t she a pretty girl?
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
19th September 2025 10:52am
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
autumn
,
juno
