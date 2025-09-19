Previous
Juno by ljmanning
Photo 1723

Juno

This is Juno. Her owners are long-time friends of ours who are dealing with a major illness, and so we’ve been dropping in to take Juno for walks. Juno is 8 years old, and a yellow lab/golden retriever cross. Isn’t she a pretty girl?
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

LManning (Laura)

