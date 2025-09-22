Previous
Autumn Equinox by ljmanning
Photo 1726

Autumn Equinox

Happy Fall, y’all. Or at least, all of you in the Northern Hemisphere. Autumn begins today.
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
472% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful focus, dof...nice raindrops' details
September 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful color and rain drops.
September 23rd, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Fabulous capture. Let fall begin.
September 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact