Photo 1726
Autumn Equinox
Happy Fall, y’all. Or at least, all of you in the Northern Hemisphere. Autumn begins today.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
autumn
,
maple
,
droplets
,
acer
,
equinox
,
japanese-maple
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful focus, dof...nice raindrops' details
September 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful color and rain drops.
September 23rd, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Fabulous capture. Let fall begin.
September 23rd, 2025
