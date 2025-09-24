Previous
Reflecting on the past by ljmanning
Photo 1728

Reflecting on the past

The old Hespeler Town Hall reflected in the glass walls of the library.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Photo Details

Julie Duncan
Cool! 🙂
September 25th, 2025  
Mags
That's an amazing reflection!
September 25th, 2025  
