Photo 1728
Reflecting on the past
The old Hespeler Town Hall reflected in the glass walls of the library.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
2
0
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
1723
352
1724
353
1725
1726
1727
1728
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
21st September 2025 12:48pm
Tags
reflection
,
building
,
heritage
Julie Duncan
ace
Cool! 🙂
September 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
That's an amazing reflection!
September 25th, 2025
