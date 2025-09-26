Previous
Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate by ljmanning
Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate

This gothic revival cathedral towers over the city of Guelph.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
September 27th, 2025  
