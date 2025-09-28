Previous
You shall not pass by ljmanning
You shall not pass

Apparently I’m not watering the begonias today. This web stretches all the way from the side of the house to the hedge, and there’s another one (with a separate spider) about a foot behind it!
LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Fabulous web and spider. The bokeh is wonderful too.
September 29th, 2025  
