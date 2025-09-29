Previous
Ornate by ljmanning
Photo 1733

Ornate

Old churches have the best doors.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
474% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
That is pretty great!
September 30th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
Love the details 👌⭐️❤️
September 30th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
...and who knew they made such interesting photos! Very pretty!
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact