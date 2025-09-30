Previous
Geese and ground fog by ljmanning
Geese and ground fog

The sun rises over Victoria Park on a crisp fall morning.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

LManning (Laura)

Ann H. LeFevre ace
How beautiful!
October 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Print it and frame it!
October 1st, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
The sun, the rising mist, and the geese, a beautiful morning scene.
October 1st, 2025  
