Previous
Photo 1735
Nighttime Office Windows
I liked these wonky reflections.
Tomorrow morning we leave for an east coast holiday. I’m not sure how much time and/or connectivity I’ll have for 365, but I’m sure there will be some good photos out of it!
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Tags
reflections
,
windows
,
bw-98
