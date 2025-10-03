Previous
Lunchtime view by ljmanning
Photo 1737

Lunchtime view

Nothing like a trail lunch in a beautiful spot.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful autumn scene.
October 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact