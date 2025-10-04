Joggins Fossil Cliffs

Today we took a trip back in time at the Joggins Fossil Cliffs, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“The Joggins Fossil Cliffs, a 689 ha palaeontological site along the coast of Nova Scotia (eastern Canada), have been described as the “coal age Galápagos” due to their wealth of fossils from the Carboniferous period (354 to 290 million years ago). The rocks of this site are considered to be iconic for this period of the history of Earth and are the world’s thickest and most comprehensive record of the Pennsylvanian strata (dating back 318 to 303 million years) with the most complete known fossil record of terrestrial life from that time. These include the remains and tracks of very early animals and the rainforest in which they lived, left in situ, intact and undisturbed. The site is listed as containing outstanding examples representing major stages in the history of Earth.”

We found many fossils along the beach and in the cliff walls. It was fascinating.