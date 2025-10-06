Previous
Patterns and Light by ljmanning
Patterns and Light

The pink light of sunrise reflects off the tidal flats in Cobequid Bay on the Bay of Fundy.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Islandgirl ace
Love the pink colour!
October 7th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat layers, tones
October 7th, 2025  
Brian ace
A masterpiece 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 7th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely tones and layers
October 7th, 2025  
