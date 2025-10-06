Sign up
Previous
Photo 1740
Patterns and Light
The pink light of sunrise reflects off the tidal flats in Cobequid Bay on the Bay of Fundy.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
4
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
,
low-tide
,
cobequid-bay
Islandgirl
ace
Love the pink colour!
October 7th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat layers, tones
October 7th, 2025
Brian
ace
A masterpiece 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 7th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely tones and layers
October 7th, 2025
