Previous
Photo 1742
Bass River, Nova Scotia
Fall foliage along the Bass River seen through the arch of the recently reopened bridge.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
8th October 2025 2:03pm
Tags
bridge
,
fall
,
autumn
,
nova-scotia
,
landscape-81
,
bass-river
Mags
ace
Wow! Some fantastic autumn colors!
October 9th, 2025
