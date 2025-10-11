Sign up
Photo 1745
Beachcombers
A kinda selfie on the beach. Just having some fun.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
8th October 2025 7:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cliffs
,
shadows
,
beach
,
bay-of-fundy
,
nova-scotia
*lynn
ace
fun selfie shot
October 12th, 2025
