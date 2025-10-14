Previous
Pinwheel Heart by ljmanning
Pinwheel Heart

Looking down the throat of a Morning Glory.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful closeup. I love the colors.
October 15th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Gorgeous! I love how you have captured this and I love the colour. Is it a Heavenly Blue Variety? ( If you know)
October 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful detail!
October 15th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Wwow
October 15th, 2025  
