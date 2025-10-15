Previous
Les Feuilles Mortes by ljmanning
Photo 1749

Les Feuilles Mortes

Getting this one in under the wire for the song title challenge. Autumn leaves and some editing fun.
https://youtu.be/rvdIrcSxhKA?si=10XDNSsfK-ij6kIl
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

LManning (Laura)

KV
Bright & beautiful.
October 16th, 2025  
Mags
Very beautiful capture and edit!
October 16th, 2025  
gloria jones
FAVulous.
October 16th, 2025  
