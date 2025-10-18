Sign up
Previous
Photo 1752
End of the season
Even a fading hydrangea can be lovely.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Tags
autumn
,
garden
,
hydrangea
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty- you don't usually think of them in other colors than the soft pastels they are often photographed in. Nice shot!
October 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It sure can
October 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Such lovely tones.
October 19th, 2025
