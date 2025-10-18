Previous
End of the season by ljmanning
Photo 1752

End of the season

Even a fading hydrangea can be lovely.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty- you don't usually think of them in other colors than the soft pastels they are often photographed in. Nice shot!
October 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It sure can
October 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Such lovely tones.
October 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact