Photo 1753
A soggy, sassy Chickadee
Fueling up during a break in the rain.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
14
2
365
DMC-G85
19th October 2025 4:29pm
Tags
bird
,
chickadee
,
black-capped-chickadee
,
backyard-wildlife
amyK
Nice clear shot
October 20th, 2025
Shirley
A lovely shot
October 20th, 2025
