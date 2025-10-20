Previous
My Town - MFPIAC by ljmanning
Photo 1754

My Town - MFPIAC

There was a call for more entries to the My Fave Pics in a Collage challenge, with the theme of “My Town”. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51409/more-collages-please-for-mfpiac-142-my-town
Be it ever so humble, here’s mine.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

LManning (Laura)

