Photo 1754
My Town - MFPIAC
There was a call for more entries to the My Fave Pics in a Collage challenge, with the theme of “My Town”.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51409/more-collages-please-for-mfpiac-142-my-town
Be it ever so humble, here’s mine.
20th October 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2114
photos
165
followers
96
following
480% complete
View this month »
Tags
home
,
collage
,
cambridge
,
mfpiac-142
