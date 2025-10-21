Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1755
Maple Blaze
Not to be confused with maple glaze, which is also awesome but for a very different reason. Have to enjoy these autumn colours while we have them!
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2115
photos
165
followers
96
following
480% complete
View this month »
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
21st October 2025 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
maple
Brian
ace
Glorious frame filler
October 22nd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They come and go quickly this year- beautiful shot!
October 22nd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Wow! Stunning capture.
October 22nd, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Wow - what splendid colour.
October 22nd, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
AWESOME capture, the leaves seem to glow! Nothing rivals the Maple trees for their brilliant Autumn color.
October 22nd, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
That tree is on fire with colour!
October 22nd, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Gorgeous red color!
October 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close