Maple Blaze by ljmanning
Maple Blaze

Not to be confused with maple glaze, which is also awesome but for a very different reason. Have to enjoy these autumn colours while we have them!
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

LManning (Laura)

I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Brian ace
Glorious frame filler
October 22nd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They come and go quickly this year- beautiful shot!
October 22nd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Wow! Stunning capture.
October 22nd, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Wow - what splendid colour.
October 22nd, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
AWESOME capture, the leaves seem to glow! Nothing rivals the Maple trees for their brilliant Autumn color.
October 22nd, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
That tree is on fire with colour!
October 22nd, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Gorgeous red color!
October 22nd, 2025  
